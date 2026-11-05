⚠️ Storm-related trash & recycling schedule changes this week

🚧 Trash & recycling schedule changes after recent weather

Indian River County and WM have updated solid waste services for the Sebastian area after the recent storms.

Landfill

Reopened today, Wednesday Nov. 4, at 11 a.m.

Some standing water remains on Oslo Road and 74th Avenue SW – do not drive through flooded areas.

Curbside collection

Wed, Nov. 4: No curbside pickup today.

No curbside pickup today. Thu–Fri, Nov. 5–6: Normal service for Thursday and Friday customers (garbage, recycling, and yard waste).

Normal service for (garbage, recycling, and yard waste). If you missed Mon, Tue, or Wed, your trash, recycling, and yard waste will be picked up on your regular day next week, when the normal schedule resumes Monday, Nov. 9.

Customer Convenience Centers

Wed, Nov. 4: All five centers open but will close when they reach capacity .

All open but will . Thu, Nov. 5: Normal schedule. Gifford, Winter Beach, and Roseland open; Oslo and Fellsmere stay closed.

Use care around any flooded roads and never drive through standing water.