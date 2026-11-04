🛒 Indian Land Retail Jobs with Multiple Supervisor Roles

Indian Land’s retail scene is growing, with new stores and steady foot traffic bringing in more hiring. If you like staying active, helping customers, and moving up fast, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Discount Tire

Discount Tire Location: Indian Land, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team, stay hands-on in the shop, and help keep customers safe on the road. Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, PTO, and full benefits make this a strong pick if you want a clear path to store leadership.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Indian Land, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $17.50 per hour

Run the back-of-house operation—receiving trucks, organizing stock, and leading the team that keeps the sales floor full. This role is a stepping stone to management, with benefits, store discount, PTO, and a 401(k).

Employer: Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, Inc.

Location: Indian Land, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15/hour (plus annual merit raises and production bonuses)

Sort and prep donated clothing, spot higher-value items, and help keep the sales floor stocked. This is a good fit if you want steady part-time hours, team discounts, and to support a mission that funds local job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail skills transfer fast, and local managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.