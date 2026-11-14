💰 2027 Indian Hill budget documents now online

The Village of Indian Hill has posted its proposed 2027 Village Budget as of November 13, 2026.

Residents can review:

2027 Village Draft Budget

2027 Village Budget in Brief

Both documents are linked from the budget announcement page so you can see how the Village plans to spend and allocate funds in 2027.

If you’re interested in how tax dollars are used or upcoming Village projects and services, this is a good time to look through the budget materials.