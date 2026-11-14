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Personal Finance
💰 2027 Indian Hill draft budget now available online
12 days ago
💰 2027 Indian Hill budget documents now online
The Village of Indian Hill has posted its proposed 2027 Village Budget as of November 13, 2026.
Residents can review:
- 2027 Village Draft Budget
- 2027 Village Budget in Brief
Both documents are linked from the budget announcement page so you can see how the Village plans to spend and allocate funds in 2027.
If you’re interested in how tax dollars are used or upcoming Village projects and services, this is a good time to look through the budget materials.
More Info: 2027 Village Budget - Village of Indian Hill, OH
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