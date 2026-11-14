Indian Head has a nice mix of animal care and behavioral health roles right now. If you love pets or supporting families with autism, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Suveto / Potomac Animal Wellness Services (PAWS)

Suveto / Location: Indian Head, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-service AAHA-level hospital doing surgery, dental, urgent care, and more. You’ll support vets with anesthesia, surgery, triage, lab work, and client education. Benefits include: PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match up to 4%, pet care discounts, and VSOP® stock ownership grants at no cost.

Employer: Suveto / Potomac Animal Wellness Services (PAWS)

Suveto / Location: Indian Head, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous base + production, $25,000+ sign-on bonus (commensurate with experience)

AAHA-accredited small animal clinic offering routine care plus advanced soft-tissue and orthopedic surgery, pain management, and palliative care. Perks: no negative accrual or non-compete, flexible scheduling, generous PTO, VSOP® equity, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, life & disability, paid parental leave, and strong support for early-career vets and future owners.

Employer: Suveto / Potomac Animal Wellness Services (PAWS)

Suveto / Location: Indian Head, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same AAHA-accredited setting and high-quality medicine as the full-time role, but with part-time hours for more flexibility. Great if you want to keep up your surgery and dentistry skills while balancing family, school, or other work.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Indian Head, MD

Type: Full-time (BCBA & BCaBA roles; some part-time options mentioned)

(BCBA & BCaBA roles; some part-time options mentioned) Salary: Competitive; transparent pay via online estimator

BCBA-owned ABA organization serving individuals with autism and behavioral challenges in home, school, and community settings. Highlights: flexible caseloads, quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary), possible sign-on bonus in select areas, PTO and holidays, medical, dental, vision, maternity/paternity, 401(k) with match up to 3%, mentorship, free CEUs, and strong clinical support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application or email while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.