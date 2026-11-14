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Indian Harbour Beach
⚠️ Gleason Park Pool closes early at 4:45 pm today
11 days ago
🚧 Gleason Park Pool closing early today
The Gleason Park Pool in Indian Harbour Beach will close early at 4:45 pm today, Friday, November 13, 2026.
The pool will reopen with normal hours tomorrow.
If you were planning an evening swim or lesson today, please adjust your plans and visit earlier or come back tomorrow instead.
More Info: Alert Center • Pool Closure 11-13-2026
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