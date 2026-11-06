🎁 Community Freebies in Indialantic — Furniture Finds to Claim

Indialantic neighbors are sharing some great free furniture this week. If you’re setting up a new place or refreshing a room, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: Vintage wooden china cabinet

Condition: Described as beautiful, with glass doors and intricate detailing

Location: Indialantic, Indialantic, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This vintage wooden china cabinet has glass doors to show off your dishes or collectibles, plus detailed woodwork that gives it a classic look. A nice fit for a dining room or even a living room display.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Teal leather sofa

Size: 86" wide x 36" deep

Condition: No specific condition given; being rehomed due to a move to assisted living

Location: Indialantic, Indialantic, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This teal leather sofa is a full-size couch, about 7 feet wide, so it should seat three people comfortably. The owner’s father-in-law is moving to assisted living and no longer needs it, so it’s up for grabs to a neighbor who can use it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pair of his and her’s chairs in a paisley print

Condition: Shows some wear; previously reupholstered; heavy solid frame

Extras: Some matching fabric left over to make pillows

Location: Indialantic, Indialantic, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This set of two paisley-print chairs has a sturdy, heavy frame and was reupholstered some years back. They do show some wear, but the owner still has extra matching fabric, which could be used to make pillows or small repairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Indialantic tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.