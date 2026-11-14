In 1962, a young agricultural scientist from India, Shreeniwas G. Date, arrived in Milpitas with just two dollars in his pocket and a newly earned Master’s degree in horticulture. He found work at Asgrow Seed Company, back when the Valley of Heart’s Delight was still defined by orchards, canneries, and experimental crop fields.

That year, he and his fiancée, Shobha, held what became one of the earliest Indian weddings in Milpitas. With no Hindu temple anywhere in the region, the ceremony took place in his manager’s living room — a gesture of hospitality that reflected the close‑knit nature of the town. The Milpitas Post covered the event, and the original clipping — preserved by the family — shows the couple “round the sacred fire,” surrounded by colleagues who had become their American family.

After the wedding, the couple returned to India, where Shreewas became a successful farmer, raised a family, and eventually welcomed grandchildren. He still lives there today.

Now, more than sixty years later, life has come full circle. His granddaughter followed a path that mirrors his in spirit, though not in field. She came to the United States for graduate school, earned her Master’s degree in Statistics, and built her career as a data scientist — a profession that reflects the Bay Area’s transformation from agriculture to technology.

Next month, she will be married in the Bay Area, completing a generational arc that began with that modest 1962 ceremony in Milpitas.

Her wedding is a reminder that while the region has changed dramatically, its tradition of welcoming talent, ambition, and new beginnings continues — from an agricultural scientist with two dollars to a modern data scientist carrying forward his legacy.

The post A 1962 Indian Wedding In Milpitas appeared first on India Currents.