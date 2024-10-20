Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • India Currents

    Justice Department Charges Vikash Yadav In Foiled Assassination Plot

    By Staff Writer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPbDr_0wDkYEvK00

    On October 17, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) released an indictment of Indian citizen Vikash Yadav for his role in the foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The charges listed in the indictment are murder-for-hire and money laundering. The indictment also mentioned that 39-year old Yadav is an “employee of the Government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India’s foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing.”

    The indictment alleges that Yadav, along with co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta, hatched a plan to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City in 2023. Pannun, an attorney and activist who leads the advocacy group Sikhs For Justice in the U.S. is a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S.

    According to the indictment, Yadav “orchestrated the plot from India and directed Gupta to hire a hitman to murder the victim” sometime in 2023. In June, soon after another separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada , Gupta is supposed to have given the go-ahead for the assassination, which the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) foiled.

    “Today’s charges are a grave example of the increase in lethal plotting and other forms of violent transnational repression targeting diaspora communities in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “To the governments around the world who may be considering such criminal activity and to the communities they would target, let there be no doubt that the Department of Justice is committed to disrupting and exposing these plots and to holding the wrongful actors accountable no matter who they are or where they reside.”

    It is expected that the United States will seek Yadav’s extradition. Earlier, in June, Gupta was also extradited to the U.S., where he pleaded not guilty .

    The post Justice Department Charges Vikash Yadav In Foiled Assassination Plot appeared first on India Currents .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Naval Investigation Finds Cause of ﻿SEAL Drownings, Performance Enhancing Drugs and Overloaded Gear
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel48 minutes ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Voter Accessibility Workshop on October 16
    India Currents7 days ago
    The Postcard: A Grandma Supports Democracy
    India Currents2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Love. Connect. Ask Jasbina!
    India Currents5 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Harris Backs Slashing Medical Debt. Trump’s ‘Concepts’ Worry Advocates
    India Currents4 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Desis On The Ballot: Richa Awasthi, Council Member, Foster City
    India Currents3 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Sankara Eye Foundation, USA Hosts Its Biggest Dandia Event
    India Currents23 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy