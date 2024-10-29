Open in App
    Court Records Sealed Accusing Man of Sexual Assault and Buying Alcohol for Students

    By Nancy West,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oefh_0wQ9uMQp00
    Facebook photo

    CONWAY – Court records in the criminal case against Malcolm Badger, 28, of Bartlett, alleging the real estate agent bought alcohol for students and one charge of felonious sexual assault have all been sealed, according to court spokesman Av Harris.

    Badger’s arraignment was in the Third Circuit Court in Ossipee, Harris said. WMUR reported that bail was set Monday at $10,000, but there were no details available. Harris said the county attorney filed the motion to seal all of the court records in Badger’s case.

    Badger was taken into custody Friday after turning himself in on a warrant for the charge of felonious sexual assault, according to Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei.

    The investigation into Badger was initiated by Conway Police Department School Resource Officer Cory Brandon after information was received from several juveniles that Badger had allegedly been supplying alcoholic beverages to a large number of high school students, Mattei said in a statement.

    “Based upon information gathered through this ongoing investigation, a warrant was applied for and granted for Malcolm Badger’s arrest for the charge of felonious sexual assault as defined by NH RSA 632-A:3.” Badger was being held at the Carroll County House of Corrections.

    Mattei thanked School Resource Officer Cory Brandon and the Kennett High School staff “for their cohesive and swift response in this matter.”

    “Most of all, I would like to thank the students at Kennett High School who continue to have the courage to come forward and make reports to the school and law enforcement,” Mattei said.

    This continues to be an active investigation, Mattei said.

    Andy Smith, Broker/Owner of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty said:

    “Badger Peabody & Smith has learned, along with the rest of our community, that Malcom Badger has been arrested based upon very serious allegations. Malcolm was an independent contractor of Badger Peabody & Smith as a licensed real estate agent. That relationship has been terminated.

    “We are deeply disturbed by the nature of the allegations and our hearts go out to the people and families who are affected. We understand this to be an ongoing police investigation, so we do not believe it is appropriate for us to provide further comment at this time,” Smith said.

