Microsoft Claims 36-Hour Tech Disruption Of Global Work Productivity Has Been Resolved

Microsoft claimed early Saturday morning that the functionality of its Outlook email program has been restored for its 100 million users after a roughly 36-hour outage.

“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” the Microsoft 365 Status account announced on X at 1:09 a.m. EST. The outage occurred at approximately 11:17 a.m. EST Thursday, affecting 74 countries and territories within an hour, according to Downdetector.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Over 430 million people use Microsoft 365 products, according to Microsoft’s fiscal year 2025 third-quarter earnings call.

Along with affecting health services in the United Kingdom, law enforcement in Australia, and tax transactions in Singapore, the outage also appears to have affected legislative operations in Congress as it begins its lame-duck session, The New York Times reported Friday.

“We have seen improvements to Outlook’s functionality this morning, but will continue to monitor the situation until all issues are resolved and full functionality is restored to all Microsoft applications,” House Chief Administrative Officer spokeswoman Samantha Carter told the outlet.

“We all use Outlook, that’s our life, everything is there, our calendar is there, our boss’s calendar, so it has been a challenge … with no access to our Bible,” one House staffer reportedly told POLITICO. “There goes a day of legislative work.”

While there is no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious activity, the company has faced Microsoft 365 outages in January, July, and August of 2026.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters late Friday that Microsoft’s latest outage and the Federal Aviation Administration’s recent nationwide ground stop are “separate issues.”

Microsoft stated Friday it will release an incident report of the outage. It also stated the problem was introduced “during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change.”

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Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.