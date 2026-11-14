Newly released footage from inside a Brooklyn apartment shows a family scrambling for safety as their building suddenly began collapsing, killing eight people and leaving at least 17 others injured.

According to Fox News, the three-story structure in the Flatbush neighborhood gave way Wednesday, triggering a major emergency response as firefighters and rescue crews searched through the debris for survivors.

The video, recorded inside a third-floor apartment belonging to resident Anderson Velez, begins as a living room wall starts breaking apart. Within moments, the apartment is coming down around the family.

According to Gothamist, Velez’s 9-year-old son is seen holding a baby bottle and taking a gallon of milk from the refrigerator while a 2-year-old child plays nearby.

The situation quickly turns chaotic when Velez’s wife rushes through a doorway screaming. The older boy runs toward his mother as the walls begin crumbling around them.

Velez later described the experience as devastating, telling Gothamist he remains in shock and is trying to stay strong for his son.

“I am still in shock,” he said. “The truth is, I’m trying to be strong for my son, but I feel terrible.”

Emergency personnel spent hours working through the wreckage before confirming that eight people had died. At least 17 others were injured, including three firefighters, according to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“I am heartbroken that eight New Yorkers have now lost their lives and at least 17 have been injured, including three firefighters,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X.

He also offered condolences to the victims’ families and those affected by the collapse, saying the city was grieving the loss.

Questions are also emerging about construction activity at a neighboring property. Fox News Digital previously reported that the property's owner faced scrutiny over earlier construction violations, including an allegation that a contractor disregarded a city stop-work order in March.

New York City Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani confirmed that excavation was taking place at the adjacent Bedford Avenue construction site when the building collapsed.

Tigani said the property had approval for a three-story building, while plans seeking permission for a nine-story structure had not yet been approved. He said excavation work was underway at the site at the time of the collapse.

Watch the video below:

Originally published on Andrew Powell — IJR.