Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to challenge the influence of international institutions and what he describes as lingering Marxist ideology, arguing that global organizations are using legal principles to limit American independence.

According to Fox News, in remarks prepared for a Friday appearance before the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention, Rubio is expected to criticize what he calls “soulless global bureaucrats” and accuse international bodies of applying the so-called rules-based order in ways that work against the United States.

The speech preview, obtained by Fox News Digital, revisits an argument Rubio made during his January 2025 confirmation hearing. At the time, he described the postwar international system as “a weapon being used against us.”

Rubio is expected to argue that the collapse of Soviet communism did not end Marxist influence.

“Even as we defeated the institution of Soviet communism, we did not triumph over the spirit of Marx,” the prepared remarks state. He plans to argue that modern radical movements seek to weaken the authority of individual nations.

He is also expected to criticize the International Criminal Court, describing it as an unelected institution attempting to impose decisions on the United States. Rubio is expected to defend the administration’s sanctions against the court and warn that Washington will reject attempts to enforce its rulings against Americans.

The remarks also address claims that the United States occupies stolen land. Rubio is expected to reject that characterization, arguing that it challenges the country’s right to exist.

The speech comes amid a broader debate over America's role in international institutions. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed recently criticized the United States for failing to uphold the principles behind organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, and International Criminal Court.

Fox News also examined the funding network associated with businessman Neville Roy Singham, whose financial support has gone to several left-wing organizations, including The People’s Forum and CodePink. Tax filings cited in the investigation show millions of dollars in contributions to groups that promote socialist and Marxist ideas.

Singham has publicly criticized the existing international order and praised a proposed alternative associated with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.

Rubio’s planned remarks place those disputes within a larger argument over national sovereignty, international law and the influence of Marxist ideology in Western institutions.

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Originally published on Andrew Powell — IJR.