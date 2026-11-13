Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert will lose her Colorado congressional seat to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher, marking a significant upset in one of the state’s closely watched races.

According to Fox News, Laubacher held a narrow advantage over Boebert as the vote count neared completion in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

With 99% of ballots counted, Laubacher had 48.7% of the vote compared with Boebert’s 47.9%, according to the AP.

Libertarian candidate Douglas Mangeris finished in third place with slightly more than 3% of the vote.

Boebert was seeking another term in the House after representing two different Colorado districts during her congressional career. She won her first two terms in the state’s 3rd Congressional District before moving to the 4th District, where she was running for a second term.

The projected defeat would end her bid for a fourth term in Congress and deliver another setback to Republicans as Democrats make gains across the country.

The Colorado race is part of a broader wave of Democratic victories that has seen the party flip seats in traditionally Republican areas, including Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, and Mississippi.

Democrats now hold 256 seats in the House of Representatives, compared with 169 for Republicans. A party needs at least 218 seats to control the chamber.

The results represent a substantial shift in the balance of power in the House, though several congressional contests across the country remain unresolved.

Nearly two weeks have passed since Election Day, with election officials still counting ballots and several races awaiting final projections.

The AP’s call in Colorado gives Laubacher the projected victory, but the broader election picture remains in flux as the remaining contests are decided. The race drew particular attention because of Boebert’s profile as a prominent Republican lawmaker and the narrow margin separating the two candidates.

The results could have further implications for both parties as they assess the outcome of the election and prepare for the next session of Congress.

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Originally published on Andrew Powell — IJR.