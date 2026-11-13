Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert lost her reelection bid two years after moving to one of the state’s reddest districts, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Boebert narrowly lost to Democratic Colorado Rep.-elect Eileen Laubacher after she moved districts to boost her reelection chances. The Republican congresswoman was an ally of President Donald Trump throughout most of her political career, although she broke with Trump over a petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein Files.

Boebert won her 2022 race in Colorado’s third district by just 546 votes against then-Democratic Colorado congressional nominee Adam Frisch. The congresswoman then moved to the Fourth District in 2024 to avoid another close race.

Republican Colorado Rep.-elect Jeff Hurd won his seat in Colorado’s third district by a narrow two-point margin.

Laubacher served in the U.S. Navy for 34 years and campaigned on affordability and ending corruption, the two top issues in the election. Trump, his family and administration officials have been accused of several corrupt actions, including accepting a plane from Qatar and pardoning a cryptocurrency exchange CEO tied to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump’s business ventures.

Democrats regained majorities in the House and Senate while voters soured on the economy and the Iran war. A slew of Republican-held seats flipped to Democrats, and many Democrats won seats in gerrymandered districts designed to help Republicans.

Trump attempted to pressure Boebert and Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace to remove their names from a discharge petition aimed at forcing a floor vote on releasing the Epstein files. She refused to remove her name.

Boebert endorsed Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie against his Trump-endorsed challenger ahead of his primary in May. She also praised Trump in the same statement, stating they had both fought to save the country.

“Below is my friend Thomas Massie. He loves America and is fighting to save it,” Boebert said. “Also below is my friend and President, Donald Trump. He’s put his life on the line to save this great country. I support both of these men. I’ve worked with both to preserve freedom and liberty. And if that makes you angry, bless your heart.”

The Colorado congresswoman was one of 19 Republicans in June to vote against a temporary extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a warrantless spying tool.

Boebert faced several controversies throughout her time in Congress. A House Ethics complaint filed by American Muckrakers’ David Wheeler alleged that Boebert had sexual relationships with three staffers and arranged a $20,000 hush money payment. She denied the accusations and referred to the allegations as a “politically motivated stunt.”

Footage caught Boebert groping a male companion and vaping during a September 2023 production of Beetlejuice.

Boebert’s 21-year-old son, Tyler, was arrested in a child exploitation case in August.

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All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.