Singer Shawn Mendes sparked a heated debate among fans Thursday after sharing a lengthy message supporting Palestinians and calling for an end to the violence in Gaza.

According to Fox News, the 28-year-old "Treat You Better" singer posted the message to his Instagram account, which has 68.4 million followers, describing the situation as a humanitarian crisis and urging people to take action.

"There is a genocide happening before our eyes," Mendes wrote. "The senseless killing in Gaza must stop. The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help."

Mendes said he had been educating himself about the conflict and encouraged his followers to learn more about the situation. He also shared links to organizations accepting donations.

The singer acknowledged that speaking publicly about the issue could be uncomfortable, particularly for fellow entertainers who might hesitate to weigh in.

"My friends and fellow artists, I know it can feel scary to speak up; I feel it now as I type this," he wrote. "I also feel the need to do something to help."

He encouraged people to use their platforms, support relief efforts and hold political leaders accountable.

The post quickly drew criticism from some followers, several of whom accused him of speaking about the conflict without sufficient knowledge.

"You don't know what the hell you're talking about," one commenter wrote.

Another said they were disappointed by the statement, claiming the singer had been influenced by misinformation. Others urged him to research the issue further before making public declarations.

Mendes also faced criticism on X, where some users questioned why celebrities involve themselves in political issues. One commenter suggested entertainers sometimes take political positions to revive their careers.

However, the reaction was far from entirely negative. Other fans praised Mendes for using his platform to bring attention to Palestinians and encouraged him to continue speaking publicly.

Some thanked him for taking a position they believed other entertainers were reluctant to express, while others said they were proud of him for addressing the issue.

The controversy is not the first time Mendes has spoken about Palestine. He performed at the Artists for Aid benefit concert in Los Angeles in January, an event organized to raise money for humanitarian relief.

He also addressed the situation during a concert in Portugal last year, telling the audience that events in Palestine were breaking his heart while also condemning antisemitism, according to The Times of Israel.

Originally published on Andrew Powell — IJR.