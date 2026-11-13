Iran launched a fresh drone attack targeting American military assets in Bahrain, marking a renewed escalation in hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched two attack drones toward Bahrain, claiming to have destroyed an American early-warning radar system in retaliation for an alleged U.S. strike on Iranian telecommunications infrastructure, per the Associated Press. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disputed Tehran’s claims, confirming that American forces intercepted both drones without casualties or damage in the first reported Iranian attack targeting military facilities in Bahrain since September.

CENTCOM provides the DCNF with an X post stating “CLAIM: Today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked a ‘U.S. early-warning radar’ in Bahrain.”

“FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and both were shot down by U.S. forces. There were no injuries or damage,” it added.

“IRGC Aerospace Force fighters targeted and destroyed the early-warning radar of the invading Americans on the island of Bahrain a few hours ago, in response to the enemy’s aerial aggression against a telecommunications tower in Sirik,” read an official IRGC statement obtained by the Tasnim News Agency, a media outlet affiliated with the IRGC. Bahrain is home of the Navy largest installation in the Middle East.

Iran has continually warned Washington that continued military action would face retaliation.

“This constitutes a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to put an end to its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz. If violations and aggressions are repeated, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without geographical limits,” the IRGC warned in its statement given to Tasnim News Agency.

There has thus far been little progress in the Qatar-brokered peace talks between Washington and Tehran. Additionally, the statements of both CENTCOM and the IRGC, as the United States secretly conducted strikes against Iran in the weeks leading up to the midterms.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.