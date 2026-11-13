A tanker collided with a docked cruise ship carrying approximately 129 passengers in New Orleans on Friday, prompting a major emergency response as crews worked to rescue passengers and assess injuries.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines' American Heritage at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the Mississippi River, Fox News reported, citing the Port of New Orleans.

Passengers and crew members were aboard the vessel when the collision occurred.

The New Orleans Fire Department and other emergency personnel rushed to the scene, bringing passengers ashore and transporting them to the Port of New Orleans Administration Building for medical evaluations and assistance.

LCMC Health said University Medical Center New Orleans and other hospitals in its network received an estimated two dozen patients. Medical teams were evaluating those involved and coordinating treatment with emergency responders.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the U.S. Coast Guard was assisting state and local authorities near mile marker 96 on the Mississippi River.

"We are throwing every asset we have to help rescue missing passengers," Mullin wrote in a post on X, adding that federal officials were working closely with Louisiana authorities.

The Coast Guard temporarily closed the Mississippi River to all vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96 as rescue crews continued operations and assessed the situation.

American Cruise Lines confirmed that everyone aboard the American Heritage was evacuated following the collision. The company said it was coordinating with the Coast Guard and local officials.

"Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved," the company said. "We will share more information as it becomes available."

The New Orleans Fire Department and NOLA Ready reported that multiple people had been rescued, with search-and-rescue operations continuing. The United Cajun Navy also announced it was standing by at the port to assist if needed.

Acadian Ambulance said it had transported eight patients and deployed 15 units and two sprint trucks to support New Orleans EMS and other first responders. The service was prepared to send additional resources if necessary.

Port NOLA Harbor Police, New Orleans police and fire departments, Coast Guard personnel and emergency medical teams were among those responding.

The American Heritage had reportedly docked about two hours before the collision to begin disembarking passengers. Officials have not confirmed the total number of injuries or determined what caused the tanker to strike the vessel.

The Port of New Orleans said its immediate focus remained the safety of passengers, crew members and first responders as the investigation and emergency response continued.

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Originally published on Andrew Powell — IJR.