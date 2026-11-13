Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing a challenge from within his own party as Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland launches a campaign to replace him and push Senate Democrats in a new direction.

According to Fox News, Van Hollen, who has served alongside Schumer since 2017, announced his challenge Thursday night following discussions with fellow Democratic senators.

The move sets up an unusual leadership contest, marking the first time since 1994 that Senate Democrats have faced a contested election for their top leadership position.

One of the biggest differences between the two senators involves the Senate filibuster. Van Hollen supports eliminating the procedural rule, arguing that legislation should be able to advance with a simple majority of 51 votes.

"We need democracy in the United States Senate, and that means allowing, ultimately, a majority of senators to answer the call of the American people," Van Hollen said.

He described the filibuster as an "anti-democratic" provision that gives individual senators too much influence over legislation.

Schumer previously attempted a limited change to Senate rules to advance a sweeping voting rights package but failed to secure enough support. Van Hollen appears prepared to take a more aggressive approach.

His decision to challenge Schumer also means abandoning consideration of a potential 2028 presidential campaign. Just one week earlier, Van Hollen had been weighing a run for higher office.

"I'm no longer pursuing that," he told reporters at the What's Next conference in Denver.

Van Hollen said Democrats need new leadership and a different approach following their recent election victories. He also criticized Schumer for restricting votes on legislation popular with the party, including a measure intended to strengthen labor unions.

"We shouldn't wait to hear what President Trump may or may not do," Van Hollen said. "We should answer the call of the American people."

Schumer enters the contest with significant advantages, including an established support network and the ability to offer influential leadership positions to fellow senators.

The election is expected to take place through a secret ballot in early December. A candidate will need 28 votes to win, or 29 if Democrats prevail in Alaska's still-undecided Senate race between Mary Peltola and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Some Democrats attending the Denver conference welcomed Van Hollen's challenge, viewing it as an opportunity to move away from the party's existing leadership.

Several attendees expressed confidence that the Maryland senator could attract substantial support, while others said his willingness to confront political opponents reflects the approach they want from Democratic lawmakers.

The contest now gives Senate Democrats a choice between maintaining Schumer's leadership and handing the position to a longtime colleague who believes the party needs a more aggressive strategy.

Originally published on Andrew Powell — IJR.