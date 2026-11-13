Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is reviving the name of America’s legendary World War II spy agency as part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at giving elite special operations forces greater power, funding and influence within the Pentagon.

Hegseth elevated the Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict to a position equivalent in precedence to an under secretary, while renaming the office after the World War II-era Office of Strategic Services (OSS), according to a Thursday Pentagon press release. The restructuring includes at least $45 million in annual reallocated funding, 100 dedicated military and civilian positions and expanded acquisition authority, while the Pentagon pursues legislation to establish a permanent Under Secretary of Strategic Services.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The initiative would “increase investment in SOF [Special Operations Forces] modernization, major platform recapitalization, and increased readiness” according to the release. The Assistant Under Secretary would still require Congressional approval.

“It is time for a bold, foundational change,” Hegseth said in the statement. This move is indicative of a higher prioritization of special forces in current and future conflicts.

The Trump administration has heavily prioritized special operations and clandestine activities. CIA operations were authorized in Venezuela in Oct. 2025, according to the Washington Post. The CIA’s activity eventually led to Delta Force ousting Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. Special forces have additionally conducted anti-cartel and narco smuggling operations.

Additionally, there is no indication that the war in Iran will stop. Further escalation may necessitate special operations activities.

The OSS is considered the forerunner of the CIA, according to the agency.

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Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.