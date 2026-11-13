New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced an investigation is being launched into what made a building collapse in Brooklyn, New York.

“The Department of Buildings will conduct a full investigation into this tragedy,” James said Thursday. “And my colleague, the District Attorney of Brooklyn Eric Gonzalez, has also indicated to me that he is launching an investigation into this incident.”

James said her office wants to give families answers about what happened.

“The families in this community deserve answers about what led to this collapse,” James said. “And I have faith that the investigators will follow the facts and that anyone found responsible will be held to account.”

James also said there are concerns scammers will prey on the impacted families.

“What I am concerned about most at this point in time are scammers,” James said. “We’ve already seen individuals take advantage of these families. Whenever there is a tragedy, sharks come out. I want all of those criminals to know that we will monitor the internet and social media, and if you take advantage of any of the families that have been injured or any of the families that have lost loved ones, you will be held to account.”

Eight people died in the collapse. The youngest victims are a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

As families mourn, the city has announced it is expanding the investigation to 100 other construction sites.

The collapse killed six men aged 21–31 and two construction workers. A total of 18 people were injured when the three-story building on Flatbush Avenue collapsed into the adjacent construction pit Wednesday afternoon.

Originally published on Sandra Rhodes — IJR.