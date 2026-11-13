Microsoft says that more than a hundred million users may finally be able to use their emails after a nearly day-long outage.

The tech giant announced “sustained improvements” in recovery efforts after an outage blocked more than 130,000 Outlook users from accessing their inboxes and disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services, according to the company’s service status page. The company found “no evidence of malicious activity” and plans to release an incident report on the cause of the outage.

While there is no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious activity, this is the fourth major outage the company has faced in 2026.

Microsoft 365 services are still facing “service degradation” at the time of reporting, according to the company’s Service Health Status page.

“We’re seeing continued recovery progress across affected regions, with broader improvements in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe, and encouraging recovery signals in Asia Pacific,” the company said in a Microsoft 365 Status X post Friday morning. “Our focus remains on stabilizing recovered infrastructure, completing mitigation in remaining impacted areas, and reducing delayed email queues and backlogs while we validate service consistency across connection methods.”

The company said users could still face “intermittent access issues” and the situation was progressively improving.

“We’re continuing to see improvements in service availability, with email queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels,” the company said in a follow-up X post. “We’ve implemented additional mitigation measures, are restoring remaining affected infrastructure, and are investigating residual service issues while closely monitoring service health and validating recovery across affected connection methods.”

Microsoft did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The outage affected 74 countries and territories within an hour, and the incident began at approximately 11:17 a.m. ET Thursday, Downdetector said in an X post.

Microsoft has also faced major Microsoft 365 outages in January, July and August.

Top American AI labs, OpenAI and Anthropic, both state “elevated errors affecting the Microsoft 365 connector” on their status pages.

More than 430 million people use Microsoft 365 products, according to Microsoft’s fiscal 2025 third-quarter earnings call.

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All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.