Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen launched a leadership bid Thursday after many anti-establishment Democrats opposed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin and many incoming freshman senators opposed Schumer for majority leader and showed support for Van Hollen. The Maryland senator said in his announcement that Senate Democrats needed new leadership to deliver on the economy and corruption.

“In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption,” Van Hollen said. “To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn’t about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That’s why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

Democratic Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, 42, endorsed Van Hollen for majority leader, arguing he leads with “courage and leadership.” Democratic Minnesota Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan also supported Van Hollen.

“The American public spoke clearly last week. They rejected Trumpism. But we have yet to earn our mandate. That will require bold leadership,” El-Sayed said. “I called on Sen. @ChrisVanHollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience. We need both right now. Which is why I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority.”

Incoming Democratic senators Troy Jackson of Maine, Adam Hamilton of Kansas, Juliana Stratton of Illinois, Annie Andrews of South Carolina and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire also refused to support Schumer.

Slotkin said during a Tuesday press conference that she had a “productive conversation” with Van Hollen, but did not confirm she would back him. Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey expressed support for Schumer.

Van Hollen was among the first to call for an open process to consider replacing Schumer and became increasingly critical of the Democratic establishment. He accused Schumer and the Senate Majority PAC, the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, of siding with the crypto industry and the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) to oppose further-left candidates, according to Politico. He has become more critical of U.S. aid to Israel, which aligns with many further-left Democrats.

Many old-guard Democratic incumbents lost their primary races to younger, anti-establishment candidates. Democratic Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar, 71, lost to 34-year-old Democratic Michigan Rep.-elect Donavan McKinney 51.1% to 48.1% in the Aug. 4 primary. Democratic Colorado Rep.-elect Melat Kiros, 29, defeated 69-year-old Democratic Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette in the June 30 primary, ending DeGette’s 30-year tenure in Congress.

Old-guard Republican incumbents held onto their seats in the primaries. Senate Republicans reelected Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia and James Lankford of Oklahoma into leadership Tuesday.

Van Hollen garnered wide-spread media coverage after traveling to El Salvador to visit alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia after President Donald Trump’s administration deported him. Senate aides told the Daily Caller in April 2025 that Van Hollen’s trip was likely paid for by taxpayers.

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All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.