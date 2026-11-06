Abdul El-Sayed's Election Day Encounter With Reporter Sparks Outrage

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., is facing criticism after a tense Election Day confrontation with a British journalist went viral, renewing scrutiny of his increasingly combative exchanges with reporters.

According to Fox News, the incident unfolded Tuesday, just hours before El-Sayed secured victory in Michigan's closely watched Senate race.

During an encounter with Sky News correspondent James Matthews, the Democrat questioned why he should speak with a journalist who was not registered to vote in Michigan.

"Why would I care to have a conversation with you?" El-Sayed asked after Matthews confirmed he was not registered in the state.

When Matthews explained that he was reporting for an international audience, El-Sayed repeatedly challenged his credentials and questioned where Sky News viewers were located. He also dismissed the network's American audience, claiming "like five people" watched it in the United States.

The exchange grew more uncomfortable when El-Sayed placed both hands on Matthews' shoulders while questioning him. Before walking away, he told the reporter, "If you keep being in my way, I'm not going to be very happy."

The footage quickly attracted criticism from prominent media figures and political commentators. Piers Morgan described the encounter as "pathetic" and "very patronizing," while former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy called El-Sayed a "bully."

The confrontation also renewed attention to several previous clashes with journalists.

In October, El-Sayed sparred with NBC News anchor Tom Llamas over allegations concerning his family's connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. He dismissed the questions as unserious and challenged the reporting behind them.

He also refused to discuss leaked audio involving comments about Michigan residents mourning the death of Ayatollah Khamenei when questioned by Free Press reporter Audrey Fahlberg. El-Sayed accused her of pursuing clickbait and told her to "ask smart questions."

Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young argued that El-Sayed's treatment of reporters differs from President Donald Trump's frequent criticism of the press.

Young told Fox News Digital that El-Sayed becomes angry when journalists ask about his associations, while Trump reacts to what he considers misleading coverage and repeated narrative-driven questions.

Despite the backlash, communications trainer Jocelin Martinez defended El-Sayed's approach, arguing that his confrontational style helped him win Michigan's Senate contest against Republican Mike Rogers.

Martinez said the political moment calls for leadership with "gumption," suggesting El-Sayed's communication style resonated with voters.

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Originally published on Andrew Powell — IJR.