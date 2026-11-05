Wall Street Has AI-Induced Bloodbath As Exchange Has Worst Day Of Year

Wall Street suffered its worst selloff since April 2025 Thursday when fears of a slowdown in America’s artificial intelligence boom sent technology stocks plunging and wiped out the previous day’s post-election gains.

The market collapse followed Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories, which raised concerns about new restrictions on data-center construction, a major driver of investment in the American economy. The losses spread beyond Silicon Valley, hitting banks, manufacturers and smaller businesses as investors questioned whether the massive spending fueling the AI boom could continue.

The S&P 500 plunged 4.4% to 7,353.73, marking its steepest one-day decline since President Donald Trump’s April 2025 tariff announcement, according to AP. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,833 points, or 3.4%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 5.5%, entering correction territory after falling more than 10% from its recent record high.

The losses erased Wednesday’s rally, when the Dow surged more than 1,500 points and the S&P 500 gained 1.6% after Democrats secured control of Congress.

The reversal exposed growing uncertainty about the future of America’s AI infrastructure boom, which depends on enormous investments in data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, electricity generation and other industries.

Investors fear that tighter restrictions on data-center development could slow construction, reducing demand for the computer chips, power equipment and other products supporting the expansion.

Approximately 30% of projected U.S. data-center capacity additions in 2028 could face disruption from potential construction pauses, according to a UBS analysis cited by Reuters.

The political uncertainty follows growing opposition to data centers in communities concerned about electricity prices, water consumption and the strain new facilities could place on local infrastructure. Voters approved numerous restrictions on data-center development during Tuesday’s elections, while Democratic victories in states including Texas and Georgia raised the prospect of additional scrutiny.

The shift threatens an investment boom that supported technology stocks throughout much of 2026 and helped sustain demand across other sectors of the economy.

Chipmakers suffered some of the steepest losses Thursday. Nvidia, the semiconductor giant at the center of the AI boom, tumbled 9.3%, while Advanced Micro Devices plunged 17.3%, according to AP.

The selloff also hit companies supplying the infrastructure needed to operate data centers. GE Vernova, which provides power-generation equipment, fell 7.5%.

Disappointing corporate earnings added to the pressure.

Qualcomm shares plunged after the chipmaker reported smartphone-chip sales below Wall Street expectations, while Arm Holdings’ financial outlook also disappointed investors, according to The Wall Street Journal.

For Americans, the rout carried consequences beyond the fortunes of individual technology companies.

The S&P 500 is widely tracked by retirement funds, workplace 401(k) plans and other investment accounts. A sharp decline in the index can reduce the market value of retirement portfolios, although individual investors’ losses depend on their holdings.

A prolonged slowdown in AI investment could also weigh on economic activity by reducing demand for construction, equipment, electricity infrastructure and other services tied to the data-center expansion market.

Despite Thursday’s decline, the major indexes remained higher for the year. The S&P 500 was up approximately 7.4% in 2026, while the Dow had gained 7.2% and the Nasdaq remained 4.6% higher, according to AP.

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All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.