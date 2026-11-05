Hegseth Faces Political Reckoning After Iran War Costs Republicans Congress

President Donald Trump is standing behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite mounting pressure over the Iran war and Republican losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The president’s defense comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress and launch investigations into Hegseth’s leadership of the Pentagon. However, sources close to the administration suggest the defense secretary’s future remains uncertain as Republicans confront the political consequences of the increasinglyunpopular conflict, Reuters reported Wednesday.

“No, I think he’s doing a very good job,” Trump told reporters Wednesday when asked whether he was considering replacing Hegseth, according to a video published by the White House.

Trump doubled down Thursday, saying he had “every intention to keep him” despite receiving calls from people dissatisfied with Hegseth’s performance, according to an interview with ABC News.

The president’s public support has not eliminated concerns about Hegseth’s position within the administration.

One Trump adviser suggested Hegseth “could be on the chopping block” as Republicans search for someone to hold responsible for the election losses, according to Reuters.

Democrats captured both the House and Senate in Tuesday’s elections, benefiting from voter frustration over rising living costs and the prolonged conflict with Iran, according to the Associated Press.

The conflict has become a political liability for Republicans, with Trump himself acknowledging that the war contributed to the party’s electoral losses.

“The Iran thing we had to do, and we continue to do it,” Trump said Wednesday, defending his decision to wage the conflict despite the election results, according to Reuters.

Hegseth has also drawn criticism from within his own party, particularly over his relationship with Congress and the administration’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense spending package.

“Hegseth has a reckoning,” Republican Sen. Thom Tillis told CBS News during election-night coverage, arguing that the defense secretary’s strained relationship with lawmakers has complicated defense funding, Reuters reported.

Hegseth could also face impeachment proceedings over his handling of military operations against Iran.

The Secretary of War violated congressional war powers by continuing hostilities without authorization, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie alleged in September when announcing eight articles of impeachment, according to the congressman’s official statement.

Massie intends to reintroduce the impeachment resolution when Congress returns next week, according to an interview with ABC News.

Democrats are also preparing investigations into the Pentagon’s handling of the Iran war, the removal of senior military officers, Ukraine policy and strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in Latin America, Reuters reported.

The investigations could be led by Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, who is expected to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee in January.

Congress must investigate the war’s financial and human costs, including civilian casualties and depleted military inventories, Smith previously argued in a statement outlining the committee Democrats’ oversight priorities.

The Pentagon has rejected accusations of wrongdoing and maintains that Hegseth intends to remain in office through the end of Trump’s presidency.

“Secretary Hegseth will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists,” chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told ABC News.

Speculation about Hegseth’s future has also included the possibility of his appointment to Tennessee’s soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn narrowly won Tennessee’s gubernatorial election Tuesday, creating a potential vacancy that Hegseth, a Tennessee resident, could fill through an appointment, Reuters reported.

Trump acknowledged that Hegseth could be popular in the Senate but said he had not heard of any proposal to appoint him, according to the White House.

The political uncertainty bears similarities to the aftermath of the 2006 midterm elections, when President George W. Bush replaced Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld following Republican losses linked to public opposition to the Iraq war, according to Reuters.

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All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.