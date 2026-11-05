Vance Wooing Disheartened Trump Followers to Create ‘New Right’ alliance: Sources

Vice President JD Vance is working to forge a new alliance with disgruntled Trump voters before the 2028 election cycle, according to a Fox News Digital exclusive.

Vance broke with President Donald Trump on foreign policy and America's relationship with Israel in a post on X on Wednesday morning.

A source told Fox News Digital there was a White House meeting Wednesday morning aimed at aligning all administration officials on post-midterm messaging. A second source familiar with the matter described the meeting as a regular senior staff meeting.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance's post said. "The president himself said so last night."

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," he continued.

"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there,” he added.

In the post, Vance said a pollster and "one of the smartest people I know in politics" set out four tasks that would bring voters back to the Republican side — end the war in Iran, focus on the cost of living and inflation, put America first, and "change our relationship with Israel."

A Trump administration official said the four tasks are Vance's rallying cry to the "new right," defined as a coalition of Republicans that aligns with the president's original "America First" movement. This includes staying out of foreign conflicts, making America an affordable place for Americans to raise families, and closing the borders.

But those same voters also believe that Trump is too aligned with Israel on foreign policy matters, they said.

The war in Iran is tied to Israel's influence in the Middle East, and Trump's relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The official made it clear that Vance’s message is not a separation from Trump, because his message is to Republicans who support Trump and disagree with or feel betrayed by his foreign policy.

That message? "Vance is our guy."

The White House did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time of publication on the meeting or Vance's post-election messaging.

Despite his friendship with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, reports and comments from Vance show his stance on the Iran conflict differs.

Vance is considered a top GOP presidential candidate in 2028 — along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

https://x.com/foxnewspolitics/status/2118098467910463822

https://x.com/JDVance/status/2118004988433641835

Originally published on Sandra Rhodes — IJR.