2026 Midterms: The People Have Spoken

The 2026 midterm election is now in the history books. Victories are being celebrated, defeats are being absorbed and political analysts are already busy trying to explain what happened and why. But as I reflect on the election, I find myself thinking about something else. For me, the most important question isn’t who won or lost. It’s whether those we’ve entrusted with governing are actually listening to what the American people are trying to say.

Elections are not simply contests between political parties. They are moments when ordinary citizens, regardless of wealth, influence, or social standing, have an opportunity to exercise one of the most important rights in a democracy. Their votes may reflect different priorities, frustrations and hopes. Yet collectively, they remind us that political power ultimately belongs to the people.

This election also raises questions about the growing influence of extraordinary wealth in American politics. Billions of dollars were spent attempting to shape public opinion and influence electoral outcomes. Wealthy donors poured enormous resources into campaigns, advertisements and political organizations. Yet some of the most heavily financed efforts failed to produce the results their supporters anticipated.

Money can purchase advertising, access and attention. But it cannot guarantee the trust of the American people. For years, political success has depended heavily on fundraising, powerful connections and the ability to dominate the public conversation. Candidates without those advantages have often struggled just to be heard. But I have to wonder, when did the size of a candidate’s bank account become more important than the value of what that candidate has to say?

Isn’t democracy supposed to be about giving everyone a voice, regardless of how much money they have or who they know?

The midterm results suggest that our country is changing and those elected to represent us increasingly reflect different backgrounds, experiences, religions and perspectives. I don’t see those differences as threats to our national identity. Rather, I see them as part of the American experience.

My takeaway from this election is that Americans may be looking for something more than the familiar politics of division and confrontation. Perhaps they are asking for a little more civility, a little more respect and an opportunity to begin healing some of the wounds that have divided us for far too long.

And I can’t help but wonder whether candidates who chose to focus on bringing people together, rather than repeating the same contentious messages, offered voters something they were ready to hear.

We do not have to share the same race, religion, political affiliation, or personal convictions to recognize the dignity of another human being. Nor should we have to surrender our beliefs to treat someone who disagrees with us respectfully.

Somewhere along the way, political disagreement became something more personal and destructive. We should ask ourselves what this hostility has accomplished. Have our communities become stronger? Have our elected officials become more accountable? Or have we allowed political conflict to consume energy that might otherwise have been devoted to solving the problems confronting ordinary Americans?

The election cannot answer all those questions. Nor can we assume that every vote was a demand for civility. But whatever motivated their individual decisions, the election presents an opportunity for something our nation desperately needs: a renewed commitment to integrity, respect and responsible leadership.

Winning an election is not a license to disregard those who voted differently. Losing an election does not diminish a citizen’s right to be heard. Public office carries responsibilities that extend beyond rewarding supporters and defeating opponents. Perhaps this is where the real work begins.

The American people deserve leaders who understand that integrity matters when no cameras are present, that respect must extend beyond political allies and that public service is not a personal entitlement.

The people have spoken. Not necessarily with one voice and certainly not with identical expectations. But they have exercised the authority that makes representative government possible.

Now those elected must decide how they will respond. Will they return to the familiar politics of division, personal attacks and endless confrontation? Or will they recognize that the responsibility of governing a diverse nation requires something greater than winning the next election?

America does not need everyone to think alike. It needs people who can disagree without losing sight of their common humanity. Although the election is over, the responsibility to govern, to listen and perhaps most importantly, to begin healing, has only just begun.

Deborah A. Wilson is a practicing attorney in Northern Virginia, a writer and the author of the speculative fiction novel “The Seam: Secrets Beneath the North Pole.” Her writing reflects her interests in law, faith, contemporary issues and the human experience.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Originally published on Daily Caller News Foundation — IJR.