Kimmel to Trump: ‘Oh, Shut Up’

It appears late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel has heard enough from President Donald Trump.

"Oh, shut up," were the words Kimmel spoke Nov. 4, a day after the midterm where Democrats came out on top and took over both chambers of Congress.

Kimmel said Trump is "blaming everyone other than" himself for the losses.

The president asked Republican voters to "pretend" he was on the ballot in the midterms, but wrote in a Nov. 3 post on Truth Social the GOP ultimately suffered losses because he "wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"

"Just shut up. Please,” Kimmel said. “Give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth. You are such a spoiled child. Did you ever learn anything about manners or sportsmanship, or simple common decency? Nothing is ever your fault."

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement, "Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience. He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any commonsense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at him."

Kimmel pointed out that Trump really was on the ballot.

"You were on the ballot. You're like dog hair: You're on everything," he said, adding, "He cannot admit that anything is his fault. I wish his parents were alive today so we could put them in jail for what they did to him and to us."

"To all those Republicans who voted for him the first time, and then the second time and third time, that decided yesterday I've had enough, thank you," he added. "It's hard to admit you made a mistake. Good for you for doing that."

The comedian continued bashing Trump, stating, Trump "has no allegiance to anyone or anything" and should leave office before the end of his second term.

"The verdict is in, and there's only one thing left for Nappy Gilmore to do: Resign. Quit already," he said. "Just quit. Nobody wants you. Even you don't want to be president anymore."

On "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon joked the election "was a total blue wave caused by an orange president," and after Democrats' wins, "There's going to be so many Republicans leaving the Capitol, it'll look like a reverse Jan. 6."

Seth Meyers described the election results as the "big, clear-cut, unequivocal Trump repudiation Democrats have been desperately chasing for 10 years" and mocked Trump's argument that he was not on the ballot.

"You were on the … ballot, my man," Meyers said. "Your name might not have been there, but it's not like everyone forgot who was president."

Originally published on Sandra Rhodes — IJR.