Russell Brand Faces ‘Significant’ Prison Time After Rape Conviction, Judge Says

Russell Brand faces “significant” prison time after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault charges Thursday.

That’s according to Judge Joel Bennathan warning of the punishment that will be handed down Monday.

The charges against the English comedian and actor are dating back more than 20 years. He had been free on bail but was taken into custody after his conviction.

A prosecutor said Brand was a ruthless, calculating, manipulative “sexual predator.”

Brand, 51, denied the charges and testified he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life. He said he never forced anyone to do something against their will.

He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police said the conviction was “a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.”

“Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” he said. “As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement.”

The jury consisted of eight men and four women in Southwark Crown Court. Jury members deliberated more than eight hours over two days.

Brand is known for risqué stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol. He rose to fame in the early 2000s when he hosted television programs and his own BBC radio show.

He appeared in Hollywood films including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek” and was briefly married to singer Katy Perry.

In recent years he relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion.

Originally published on Sandra Rhodes — IJR.