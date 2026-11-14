Healthcare hiring around Independence, OH is steady right now, especially for RNs who like autonomy and patient-focused care. If you’re an experienced nurse, there are several solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Home Care Services

Cleveland Clinic Home Care Services Location: Based in Independence, OH ; covers lower Cuyahoga & upper Summit (Brecksville, Independence, Bedford, Twinsburg, Hudson, etc.)

Based in ; covers lower Cuyahoga & upper Summit (Brecksville, Independence, Bedford, Twinsburg, Hudson, etc.) Type: Full-time (Days 8:00am–5:00pm , some weekends/holidays/on-call)

(Days , some weekends/holidays/on-call) Salary: $73,840 – $115,648/year

Provide high-quality nursing care in patients’ homes, focusing on assessments, complex treatments, and education to prevent readmissions. You’ll see patients in the field, then work remotely for documentation and care coordination. Includes student loan repayment, mileage reimbursement, strong orientation, and benefits (403b, health, dental) plus a lot of independence and 1:1 patient time.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Home Care Services

Cleveland Clinic Home Care Services Location: Based in Independence, OH ; supports Eastern Cuyahoga (East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, etc.)

Based in ; supports (East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, etc.) Type: Full-time (Days 9:00am–5:00pm , one weekend/month, two holidays/year)

(Days , one weekend/month, two holidays/year) Salary: $73,840 – $115,648/year

Home health RN role for short-term, intermittent recovery care at home. You’ll use strong assessment skills plus hands-on work like lab draws, wound care, and IV therapy, while coordinating flexible visits for patients. Offers student loan repayment, mileage reimbursement, and a tech-supported setup so you can work autonomously but still feel backed by a team.

Employer: Cadre Hospice (Cadre Family Companies)

Location: Independence, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role for an RN to direct clinical operations for a hospice program, including admissions, care planning, quality, and regulatory compliance. You’ll guide and develop the clinical team, coordinate the full interdisciplinary group, and help build strong processes in a new-start hospice environment—ideal if you want purpose-driven work and to shape how care is delivered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Independence tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.