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🏥 Independence, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN Opportunities
Healthcare hiring around Independence, OH is steady right now, especially for RNs who like autonomy and patient-focused care. If you’re an experienced nurse, there are several solid full-time roles worth a look.
RN Home Case Manager – Summit & Cuyahoga Counties
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic Home Care Services
- Location: Based in Independence, OH; covers lower Cuyahoga & upper Summit (Brecksville, Independence, Bedford, Twinsburg, Hudson, etc.)
- Type: Full-time (Days 8:00am–5:00pm, some weekends/holidays/on-call)
- Salary: $73,840 – $115,648/year
Provide high-quality nursing care in patients’ homes, focusing on assessments, complex treatments, and education to prevent readmissions. You’ll see patients in the field, then work remotely for documentation and care coordination. Includes student loan repayment, mileage reimbursement, strong orientation, and benefits (403b, health, dental) plus a lot of independence and 1:1 patient time.
Home Health Case Manager – Eastern Cuyahoga
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic Home Care Services
- Location: Based in Independence, OH; supports Eastern Cuyahoga (East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, etc.)
- Type: Full-time (Days 9:00am–5:00pm, one weekend/month, two holidays/year)
- Salary: $73,840 – $115,648/year
Home health RN role for short-term, intermittent recovery care at home. You’ll use strong assessment skills plus hands-on work like lab draws, wound care, and IV therapy, while coordinating flexible visits for patients. Offers student loan repayment, mileage reimbursement, and a tech-supported setup so you can work autonomously but still feel backed by a team.
Director of Clinical Services (RN) – Hospice
- Employer: Cadre Hospice (Cadre Family Companies)
- Location: Independence, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role for an RN to direct clinical operations for a hospice program, including admissions, care planning, quality, and regulatory compliance. You’ll guide and develop the clinical team, coordinate the full interdisciplinary group, and help build strong processes in a new-start hospice environment—ideal if you want purpose-driven work and to shape how care is delivered.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Independence tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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