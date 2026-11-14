Independence is busy with finance and accounting roles right now, especially for people who like numbers, details, and steady office hours.

Here are several solid options hiring in Independence, OH:

Employer: GNCO, Inc.

GNCO, Inc. Location: Independence, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: 8am–5pm, Monday–Friday

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k), 3 weeks PTO

You’ll handle customer accounts, track payments, and follow up on past-due invoices while working closely with the Sales team. Good fit if you have 2+ years of A/R experience, strong Excel skills, and like a steady weekday schedule with solid benefits.

Employer: Northwest Bank

Northwest Bank Location: Independence, OH (role also supports multiple branch/office locations)

(role also supports multiple branch/office locations) Type: Full-time

This role focuses on collecting past-due title and other asset loans, helping control delinquency and protect company assets. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of customer service/admin experience, know fair collection practices, and are comfortable on the phone negotiating payment plans.

Employer: Flynn Group

Flynn Group Location: Independence, OH (hybrid: 4 days in office, Fridays from home )

(hybrid: ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Retirement & Savings Plan, Disability, Life Insurance, Tuition Reimbursement, PTO, on-site fitness center, daycare, and café, dining discounts, and more

You’ll manage sales & use, property, and other indirect tax filings, reconciliations, and audits for a large, growing company. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s in accounting/finance and 2–4 years of indirect tax or large-company accounting experience who wants a mix of in-office teamwork and one WFH day.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.