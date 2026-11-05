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New York
Caller Reports Poor 911 Response in NYC
8 days ago
A person in New York City says they called 911 to report a possible human trafficking incident and were treated disrespectfully by the dispatcher. The caller states they felt mistreated during the emergency call and expressed strong frustration with the response.
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