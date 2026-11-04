💰 Multiple Accounting & Finance Roles in Independence, OH

Independence is busy right now for accounting pros, with both corporate and public‑accounting style roles hiring. If you’ve got solid experience and want your next step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Radiant Systems Inc

Radiant Systems Inc Location: Independence, OH (Hybrid – 3 days onsite, Wednesdays required)

Type: Contract (about 2+ months)

Pay: $45/hr on W2 (no benefits)

Hands-on role leading month-end close, GL reconciliations, accruals, and financial reporting without managing direct reports. Ideal if you have 3–5 years public + 3–5 years industry accounting and want to step up from Senior Accountant into a supervisor-level spot.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Independence, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000

Lead financial reporting, month-end close, and GL work while partnering with shared services teams. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and parental leave, plus room to grow in a large, well-known company.

Employer: Rea (Top 100 advisory & accounting firm)

(Top 100 advisory & accounting firm) Location: Independence, OH or Medina, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role where you advise on complex tax issues, lead engagements, and mentor a tax team. Requires 5–8 years tax experience and a CPA, and offers strong perks like 401(k), health benefits, four weeks PTO, 12 paid holidays, and a “work from anywhere” option.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.