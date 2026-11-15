Healthcare hiring is steady in Independence, MO right now, with options for new grads, seasoned clinicians, and travelers. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Luxor Healthcare (Rosewood Rehab & Healthcare Center)

Luxor Healthcare (Rosewood Rehab & Healthcare Center) Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Salary: Not listed

Skilled nursing role with all shifts available and 8-hour shifts. Great fit for new grads ready to start their nursing career with flexible scheduling and a supportive team.

Employer: Centerpoint Medical Center

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mostly days 7:30am–4pm , occasional evenings, every 4th weekend

Mostly , occasional evenings, every 4th weekend Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role focused on inpatient clinical care, medication safety, and formulary management. Comes with a large HCA benefits package and chances to grow in a busy Level II Trauma Center.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up CPAP, RAD, and oxygen equipment, plus follow-up on patient compliance and supply orders. Good match if you like patient contact, field work, and don’t mind using your own vehicle for home visits.

Employer: Centerpoint Medical Center

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on care coordination, discharge planning, and patient education across the rehab continuum. Ideal if you enjoy big-picture planning, working with families, and partnering with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Structured perioperative residency for new nurses wanting to start in the OR. Includes guided clinical rotations, preceptorship, and classroom learning focused on surgical and peri-op care.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, MO

Type: Contract / Travel , 13 weeks

, 13 weeks Pay Range: $40.30–$47.45/hour

Travel-style contract for experienced acute care RNs, with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and housing or tax-free subsidy. Good option if you want strong hourly pay and short-term flexibility while staying local.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.