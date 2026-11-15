Independence is busy with events, dining out, and everyday takeout, so food jobs here stay in demand. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Plan and coordinate catering for weddings, holidays, and business events inside the Hy-Vee Market Grille. This role is great if you’re 18+, love organizing details, enjoy talking with customers, and want a mix of office, kitchen, and event work.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare/long-term care setting)

Not listed (healthcare/long-term care setting) Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dietary department to make sure residents get safe, quality meals and proper nutrition. Good fit if you have food safety certification, some supervisory experience, and want a steady role in a hospital or long-term care environment.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Independence, MO (may float within ~50 miles)

(may float within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible; full-time benefits)

Help run a busy Panda Express location—hiring and leading the team, hitting sales goals, and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, and a full benefits package for those who want to grow in restaurant management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good food jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.