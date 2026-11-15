Independence has a steady mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big-box stores to campus shops. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1014

Walmart Supercenter Location: 4000 S Bolger Rd, Independence, MO 64055

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $18 – $31/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with their vehicles while they shop. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, leave programs, discounts) and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (Barnes & Noble College)

(Barnes & Noble College) Location: Independence, MO (college campus store)

(college campus store) Type: Temporary (up to ~90 days, varied weekly hours)

(up to ~90 days, varied weekly hours) Pay: Hired at base rate of posted range (see listing for details)

Help run a busy campus bookstore during peak times—greeting students, finding course materials, running the register, and keeping the sales floor stocked and tidy. Perks include DailyPay access, sick time accrual from hire, and employee discounts on textbooks and more, plus a chance to build retail experience in a fast-paced, student-focused setting.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 11213 E US Highway 24, Independence, MO 64054

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed (see posting)

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, from opening/closing and cash handling to stocking, merchandising, and leading the team. This role is hands-on and physical (lifting up to 55 lbs) and comes with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, Employee Assistance Program, and educational assistance.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.