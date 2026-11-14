Independence has some solid leadership roles open right now, from healthcare operations to cutting-edge tech. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily operations, lead a team, and keep performance on track. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and ready to handle staffing, training, and problem-solving.

Employer: Beacon Specialized Living

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior operations role supporting multiple programs that serve adults with special needs. You’ll partner with clinical and medical leaders, manage budgets and staffing, and spend several days a week in the field visiting sites.

Employer: Nebius

Location: Independence, MO (on-site data center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the tech and facilities teams at a mission-critical AI data center. Hands-on leadership role with on-call duties, vendor oversight, and strong benefits, including 100% company-paid health insurance and 401(k) match.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.