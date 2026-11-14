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🚌 Multiple Driver & Delivery Jobs Hiring Now in Independence, MO
Independence has some solid driving jobs open right now, from local dump truck work to steady route deliveries with benefits.
Here are several transportation roles worth a look this week:
Class B Driver
- Employer: Quirch Foods
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a CMV delivering food products, with regular pre/post-trip inspections and hands-on loading/unloading. Comes with a full benefits package, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and employee discounts.
Class A Driver
- Employer: Quirch Foods
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Local/regional CMV deliveries with customer service, paperwork, and product handling. Offers medical, dental, prescription, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and employee discounts.
Dump Truck Driver
- Employer: Patriot Excavation
- Location: Independence, MO (64058)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28.00–$32.00 per hour
Operate a dump truck hauling dirt, gravel, and materials between job sites, sometimes moving heavy equipment. Requires CDL A and 3+ years dump truck experience, with competitive pay, advancement opportunities, fuel card, and safety gear provided.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns and C.O.D. payments, and help in the store when needed. Offers competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and growth potential.
If one of these fits your license and experience, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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