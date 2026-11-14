Independence is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from entry‑level psych techs to six‑figure nursing leadership. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or allied health, there’s a solid mix of shifts and settings to pick from.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time RN

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pre- and post-op care, do assessments, educate patients and families, and work closely with surgeons and anesthesia. Good fit if you like fast-paced perioperative work and team-based care.

Employer: Centerpoint Medical Center (HCA Midwest Health)

Centerpoint Medical Center (HCA Midwest Health) Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, weekend nights (Fri–Sun, 6:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Run routine and specialized CT scans, start IVs, and manage image quality in a Level II Trauma Center. Comes with a big HCA benefits package, 401(k) match, tuition help, and lots of system resources.

Employer: Maywood Terrace Living Center

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$125,000 per year

Lead nursing in a long-term care setting, oversee staffing, care plans, MDS, and regulatory compliance. Strong role for an experienced LTC nurse leader ready for top-level responsibility and solid pay plus benefits.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone

Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, overnights (Thu–Fri + alternating Sat, 7:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care in a behavioral crisis center during critical overnight hours. Great if you want psych experience, strong training, and a mission-driven workplace.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone

Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone Location: Kansas City & Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide therapy in outpatient, school-based, community, crisis, or substance use programs (depending on openings). Nice perks like free licensure supervision, CE time, and extra income options for fully licensed clinicians.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone

Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time (Psychiatric Clinics)

Salary: Not listed

Work in outpatient psych clinics taking vitals, giving injections, doing basic labs, and coordinating appointments. Good match for an MA or LPN who likes steady clinic hours and mental health care.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone

Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone Location: Independence, MO (Kansas City area)

Type: Part-time, weekends

Salary: Not listed

Support adults in housing, recovery, or crisis programs with daily living, groups, and crisis de-escalation. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want hands-on behavioral health experience.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone

Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone Location: Independence & Kansas City, MO

Type: Full-time; days/overnights/weekends vary

Salary: Not listed

Provide nursing care and care coordination in psych clinics, crisis, recovery, or health home programs. Flexible settings and schedules for nurses who want to focus on mental health and substance use care.

Employer: State of Missouri – Dept. of Mental Health

Location: 1501 N River Blvd, Independence, MO 64050

Type: Full-time, entry-level direct care

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a state mental health facility helping residents with daily care, basic nursing tasks, and therapeutic activities. Good fit if you have a diploma/GED and want strong state benefits and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and in related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.