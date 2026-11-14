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Independence
🏥 Independence, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $125K
12 days ago
Independence is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from entry‑level psych techs to six‑figure nursing leadership. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or allied health, there’s a solid mix of shifts and settings to pick from.
Pre-Op and Post-Op Registered Nurse
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time RN
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver pre- and post-op care, do assessments, educate patients and families, and work closely with surgeons and anesthesia. Good fit if you like fast-paced perioperative work and team-based care.
CT Technologist WEP
- Employer: Centerpoint Medical Center (HCA Midwest Health)
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time, weekend nights (Fri–Sun, 6:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Run routine and specialized CT scans, start IVs, and manage image quality in a Level II Trauma Center. Comes with a big HCA benefits package, 401(k) match, tuition help, and lots of system resources.
Director of Nursing Services
- Employer: Maywood Terrace Living Center
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$125,000 per year
Lead nursing in a long-term care setting, oversee staffing, care plans, MDS, and regulatory compliance. Strong role for an experienced LTC nurse leader ready for top-level responsibility and solid pay plus benefits.
Overnight Behavioral Health Clinic Nurse (LPN/RN)
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time, overnights (Thu–Fri + alternating Sat, 7:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct nursing care in a behavioral crisis center during critical overnight hours. Great if you want psych experience, strong training, and a mission-driven workplace.
Licensed Therapist – PLPC, LPC, LMSW, LCSW, PLMFT, LMFT (Kansas City Metro)
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone
- Location: Kansas City & Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide therapy in outpatient, school-based, community, crisis, or substance use programs (depending on openings). Nice perks like free licensure supervision, CE time, and extra income options for fully licensed clinicians.
Medication Clinic LPN or MA
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time (Psychiatric Clinics)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in outpatient psych clinics taking vitals, giving injections, doing basic labs, and coordinating appointments. Good match for an MA or LPN who likes steady clinic hours and mental health care.
Behavioral Health Technician – Weekends
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone
- Location: Independence, MO (Kansas City area)
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Support adults in housing, recovery, or crisis programs with daily living, groups, and crisis de-escalation. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want hands-on behavioral health experience.
Behavioral Health Nurse (LPN or RN)
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone
- Location: Independence & Kansas City, MO
- Type: Full-time; days/overnights/weekends vary
- Salary: Not listed
Provide nursing care and care coordination in psych clinics, crisis, recovery, or health home programs. Flexible settings and schedules for nurses who want to focus on mental health and substance use care.
Support Care Assistant (Psych Tech I) – Highlands
- Employer: State of Missouri – Dept. of Mental Health
- Location: 1501 N River Blvd, Independence, MO 64050
- Type: Full-time, entry-level direct care
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in a state mental health facility helping residents with daily care, basic nursing tasks, and therapeutic activities. Good fit if you have a diploma/GED and want strong state benefits and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and in related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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