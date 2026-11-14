Independence has some solid education and training roles right now, from K–12 support to clinical educator careers. If you like helping others learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Location: Independence, MO (travel up to 75%)

(travel up to 75%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead OR nursing education across multiple hospitals. You’ll design and deliver specialty training, support onboarding, and close practice gaps for perioperative teams. Requires BSN, CNOR, several years in acute care and clinical education, plus comfort with frequent travel and strong benefits through HCA.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone / Brightli

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your behavioral health background to design and lead trainings for clinicians across the organization. This role focuses on evidence-based practice, adult learning, and workforce development, and requires a master’s in a behavioral health field plus experience in mental health services. Strong perks include PTO, full benefits, mileage reimbursement, and EAP.

Employer: Independence School District

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.35–$26.41/hour + $3.00 RRI stipend

Support students with behavioral and learning needs in a school recovery room setting. You’ll work closely with teachers and administrators, run small-group or 1:1 interventions, and use CPI/MANDT strategies to keep students safe. Requires HS diploma + 36 college hours or sub certificate (bachelor’s preferred) and comfort managing challenging behaviors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in our area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.