Independence retail is busy right now—great mix of seasonal, part-time, and solid full-time roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, do demos, ring up purchases, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house style role focused on stocking, shipments, inventory counts, and keeping displays and the salesfloor in top shape. Great if you like staying busy, following clear processes, and don’t mind early mornings or occasional overnights.

Employer: Not listed (retail operations role)

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Lead store operations—staffing, sales, inventory, and daily processes—while coaching the team and handling customer issues. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) and is ideal if you have retail/operations management experience and want a higher-responsibility role.

Employer: Hallmark

Location: Independence, MO 64055

Type: Part-time (9–15 hrs/week, variable)

Salary: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Work independently in local stores setting up and restocking Hallmark cards and displays, with extra hours around major holidays. Good for someone with reliable transportation who wants flexible, low-hour work and doesn’t mind physical tasks like lifting up to 30–50 lbs.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time (retail schedule)

Salary: Draw vs. commission (amount not listed)

Help customers design their spaces in a low-pressure, commission sales environment using consultative selling. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, birthday off, and employee discounts—great if you enjoy sales and home décor.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time (evenings, weekends, holidays)

Salary: Hourly advance + uncapped commission; typical first year $45,000–$65,000

Lead by example on the showroom floor, mentor other sales staff, and drive higher-level sales results. Strong pick if you already have commission sales experience and want higher earning potential plus benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and day-one discounts.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone (Brightli network)

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line, customer-facing role in a behavioral health setting—greeting clients, keeping the space safe and welcoming, and helping de-escalate tense situations when needed. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee assistance program, discounts, and strong training if you want people-focused work outside traditional retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.