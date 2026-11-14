Construction and skilled trades are busy in Independence, MO right now. If you like working with your hands and being outdoors, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Continental Siding

Continental Siding Location: Independence, MO (travel required)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7 am–4 pm (or until done)

Full-time, Pay: $20–$24/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), short- & long-term disability

Install and repair residential windows and gutter systems for a well-known home improvement company that’s been around since 1982. Good fit if you have window or gutter experience, like steady weekday hours, and don’t mind some travel.

Employer: hth companies, inc

hth companies, inc Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Employer-supplemented health, employer-paid life, vision, dental, critical illness & injury options, 401(k) with 3% match, tuition reimbursement

Hands-on role doing industrial cleaning, job site prep, and hydro blasting in outdoor and industrial settings. Best for someone safety-focused who can handle physical work, follow OSHA rules, and wants room to build skills.

Employer: KC Cable Connections, LLC

KC Cable Connections, LLC Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22–$26/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, HSA, PTO, on-the-job training

Work on underground utility and telecom construction, from digging and trenching to handling cable and traffic control. Great if you’ve done underground utility work, can lift heavy, and don’t mind year-round outdoor work with some overtime.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.