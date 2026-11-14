Independence is busy hiring in mental health and community support right now. If you like helping people through tough seasons, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health (Centerstone/Brightli network)

Burrell Behavioral Health (Centerstone/Brightli network) Location: Kansas City area / Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, home-based (client lives in your home)

Salary: Not listed

Open your home to a child or teen with emotional or behavioral needs and provide 24/7 care with strong support from a treatment team. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, training, and employee discounts, plus mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health

Burrell Behavioral Health Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed

Respond to mental health crises in the community, doing phone and in-person assessments, safety planning, and hospital coordination when needed. Great fit if you have a master’s in a behavioral health field or 1+ year experience and want to use your crisis skills on the front lines.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health

Burrell Behavioral Health Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work with adults who have serious mental illness, leading skill-building groups, activities, and community outings to support independence. Requires a high school diploma and 2+ years of work experience, plus a valid driver’s license for client transport.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.