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🤝 Independence, MO Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Independence is busy hiring in mental health and community support right now. If you like helping people through tough seasons, these roles are worth a look.
Treatment Family Home Provider
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health (Centerstone/Brightli network)
- Location: Kansas City area / Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time, home-based (client lives in your home)
- Salary: Not listed
Open your home to a child or teen with emotional or behavioral needs and provide 24/7 care with strong support from a treatment team. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, training, and employee discounts, plus mileage reimbursement.
Mobile Crisis Specialist (M–F 3:30 p.m.–12 a.m.)
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time, evenings
- Salary: Not listed
Respond to mental health crises in the community, doing phone and in-person assessments, safety planning, and hospital coordination when needed. Great fit if you have a master’s in a behavioral health field or 1+ year experience and want to use your crisis skills on the front lines.
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Specialist
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work with adults who have serious mental illness, leading skill-building groups, activities, and community outings to support independence. Requires a high school diploma and 2+ years of work experience, plus a valid driver’s license for client transport.
If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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