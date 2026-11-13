Independence is busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping people through tough moments, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Oak Street Health, part of Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50 – $35.29/hour + potential CVS Health bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential CVS Health bonus/short-term incentives Application window expected to close: 04/22/2027

Work as a bridge between patients, the clinic, and community resources. You’ll do a mix of in-person and phone outreach, help with housing/food/transportation connections, and support care plans with the medical social work team. Reliable transportation is required, and the role comes with a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health (Crisis Services)

(Crisis Services) Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. or 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Join a mobile crisis team doing phone and face-to-face crisis assessments, safety planning, and coordination with hospitals, law enforcement, and community resources. Requires a master’s in a behavioral health or related field (with practicum or 1 year experience) plus CPR/First Aid/CPI. Offers health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, mileage reimbursement, EAP, and employee discounts.

Employer: FosterAdopt Connect

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Support relatives and kinship caregivers raising children outside traditional foster care. You’ll build trust with families, create Navigation Plans, and connect them to benefits, advocacy, and community resources so kids can safely stay with family. High school diploma or equivalent required (bachelor’s in social work or related field preferred). Offers competitive pay (based on experience) plus strong benefits: health plan, HRA, life and long-term disability, 403(b) with up to 6% match, FSA, EAP, and generous PTO.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.