🔧 Independence, MO Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Independence has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and sharp. These roles are all full-time and based in or around Independence, MO.

Employer: Centerpoint Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Centerpoint Medical Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a major hospital clean and infection-free in a team-focused, patient-first environment. No experience required, and you get access to big-hospital benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, paid time off, and more) plus clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Belmont Management – The Hudson Apartments

Location: Independence, MO 64052

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Take care of a 253-unit family community, from daily trash walks and pressure washing to basic repairs and unit make-ready work. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of property maintenance/groundskeeping, like working outdoors, and want steady hours with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time, in-shop

Pay: Up to $18–$21/hour

Clean and finish vehicles before customers pick them up, plus help shuttle cars and people for a busy collision center. You’ll get benefits from day one, weekly pay, overtime eligibility, paid training, and room to grow in the auto repair world.

Employer: Clean Heart Maids

Location: Independence, MO (on the road)

Type: Full-time, day shift (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17–$18.50/hour base/bonus + tips

Join a small, people-focused cleaning company doing home cleanings during the day—no nights. No experience needed, and you can earn solid pay with tips, bonuses, mileage reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.