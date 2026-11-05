👔 Independence, MO Management Roles with Multiple Local Employers

Independence has some solid leadership roles open right now, from branch operations to contract oversight and banking. If you’ve got management experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clifford Power Systems, Inc.

Clifford Power Systems, Inc. Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a local branch that handles power supply/generator services. You’ll manage day-to-day operations, supervise technicians and staff, drive sales and customer satisfaction, and keep the branch running safely and efficiently.

Employer: SourceAmerica (on behalf of Job One nonprofit network)

(on behalf of Job One nonprofit network) Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $61,000 per year

Senior role leading federal contract operations that create jobs for people with disabilities. You’ll oversee multiple sites, ensure contract and safety compliance, manage budgets and teams, and help grow new AbilityOne contract opportunities.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Independence, MO market (exact branch based on business needs)

Independence, MO market (exact branch based on business needs) Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Run a Bank of America financial center like a small business: lead the team, manage client traffic, hit sales and service goals, and keep operations and risk in check. Good fit if you have leadership experience and enjoy coaching people in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.