undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Independence, MO Management Roles with Multiple Local Employers
Independence has some solid leadership roles open right now, from branch operations to contract oversight and banking. If you’ve got management experience, these are worth a look.
Service Manager (Branch Operations Manager)
- Employer: Clifford Power Systems, Inc.
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a local branch that handles power supply/generator services. You’ll manage day-to-day operations, supervise technicians and staff, drive sales and customer satisfaction, and keep the branch running safely and efficiently.
Director of Contracts (AbilityOne / Job One)
- Employer: SourceAmerica (on behalf of Job One nonprofit network)
- Location: Independence, MO
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: From $61,000 per year
Senior role leading federal contract operations that create jobs for people with disabilities. You’ll oversee multiple sites, ensure contract and safety compliance, manage budgets and teams, and help grow new AbilityOne contract opportunities.
Financial Center Manager
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Independence, MO market (exact branch based on business needs)
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: Not listed
Run a Bank of America financial center like a small business: lead the team, manage client traffic, hit sales and service goals, and keep operations and risk in check. Good fit if you have leadership experience and enjoy coaching people in a fast-paced setting.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.