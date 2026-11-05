📣 Independence, MO Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Independence has some solid sales roles right now, from entry-level support to six-figure potential. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises

AAA Auto Club Enterprises Location: Independence, MO (Branch Office)

(Branch Office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $100K+ earning potential (per posting)

Sell club memberships and insurance products in a well-known, national brand office setting. Comes with paid training, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match plus pension, tuition help, paid parental leave, and employee discounts.

Employer: Fastenal

Fastenal Location: 25201 E Lake City Buckner Rd, Independence, MO 64056

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm

Mon–Fri, Application deadline: 11-18-2026 (per posting)

Entry-level sales support role where you help with customer service, manage inventory, place and ship orders, and make deliveries with a company vehicle. Good fit if you’re 18+, like a fast-paced environment, and want room to grow; includes full-time benefits like health, dental, holidays, and 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-time

Sales-focused role inside a health club, centered on prospecting, new member sign-ups, and keeping members engaged. Great if you’re self-motivated, have a sales background, and like the fitness world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.