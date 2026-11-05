🍽️ Independence, MO Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Independence restaurants and grocery spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted food, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 3411 S Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64055

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $20–$33/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Lead the deli and bakery team, prep fresh food, help customers at the counter, and keep food safety on point. Comes with big-company perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Variable by location (see posting for details)

Be the first smile guests see, welcome and seat them, keep entry areas clean, and help servers and managers keep the flow smooth. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Independence, MO

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed (see posting for details)

Run the heart-of-house team, manage kitchen performance, and create a fun game-day vibe behind the scenes. Benefits can include weekly pay, bonus program, free/discounted meals, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, medical/dental/vision, and strong training and advancement (eligibility rules apply).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedule options are better than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.