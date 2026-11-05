🏥 Independence, LA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hospital Roles Open Now

Healthcare hiring is steady in Independence, LA, especially at Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center. If you want steady hours and state benefits close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Grambling State University (at Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center )

Grambling State University (at ) Location: Independence, LA

Type: Full-time, Probational/Promotional

Full-time, Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:30 pm – 10:00 pm

You’ll work in the Emergency Department screening area, checking insurance, collecting co-pays, and helping patients with financial eligibility. Good fit if you have 2+ years admin experience in a medical setting and like detailed, front-desk style work with steady evening hours.

Employer: Nunez Community College (for Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center )

Nunez Community College (for ) Location: Independence, LA

Type: Full-time, Probational/Promotional , Career Progression Group (RN 1–2)

Full-time, , Career Progression Group (RN 1–2) Base Pay: RN 1 starts at $24.57/hr; RN 2 SER $27.00/hr

Differentials: Shift 2 +$3/hr , Shift 3 +$4.60/hr , weekends/holidays +$4.60/hr , certifications +$3/hr , domicile pay +$3/hr

Shift 2 , Shift 3 , , , Certs Required Before Hire: BLS, ACLS, PALS (AHA)

You’ll provide full-scope nursing care on the Medicine Unit, from assessments to meds and discharge planning, with chances to take on charge duties and join quality projects. Great if you want strong differentials, room to move from RN 1 to RN 2, and like a small-hospital feel.

Employer: Grambling State University / Nunez Community College (for Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center )

Grambling State University / Nunez Community College (for ) Location: Independence, LA

Type: Full-time, Probational , Career Progression (Sonographer 1–3)

Full-time, , Career Progression (Sonographer 1–3) Premium Pay: Eligible for up to $2.00/hr extra

Eligible for extra Schedule: Hours vary; set by manager

Hours vary; set by manager Minimum Requirement: Eligible for ARDMS or CCI (RCS, RCIS, or RVS)

You’ll perform a wide range of ultrasound exams (abdomen, GYN, OB, thyroid, renal, vascular, and more), assist with biopsies/surgical procedures, and work with advanced imaging equipment. Ideal if you want broad clinical exposure and career levels (1–3) in a tight-knit hospital.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, read the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.