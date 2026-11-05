🏭 Multiple Aviation Manufacturing Jobs in Independence, KS

Aviation manufacturing is busy in Independence, KS right now, especially on the quality and inspection side. If you like hands-on work with aircraft parts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: VSE Aviation

VSE Aviation Location: Independence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced role running and programming CMMs for precision aerospace parts. You’ll write inspection programs, handle first article and final inspections, support audits, and work with AS9100 / ISO 9001 standards. Good fit if you have 3+ years CMM experience, know GD&T, and are comfortable reading detailed technical drawings.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same. Apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: VSE Aviation

VSE Aviation Location: Independence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inspect aviation accessories to FAA standards using micrometers, calipers, and other tools. You’ll review manuals and drawings, document non‑conformances, and help keep products airworthy before they go back to customers. Great for someone with 2+ years technical inspection experience and strong attention to detail.

Employer: VSE Aviation

VSE Aviation Location: Independence, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level path into aviation MRO. You’ll install safety wire and safety cable, preserve components, add caps and plugs, and check paperwork before parts move to the next step. Good match if you have 0–2 years experience, can read technical docs, and like careful, hands-on work.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.